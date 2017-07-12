After 7th Pay Commission allowances, Modi government may give its nod to minimum pay proposal

A week after the government cleared the revised allowances under the 7th Pay Commission for central government employees, the cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be taking another decisive step.



The Narendra Modi Government is likely to give its nod to the code on wages which proposes making minimum wages mandatory for all of its employess, reported Financial Express.

Quoting a labour ministry source, FE in its report said that the code afterwards would be tabled in the monsoon session of the house.

However, it is not clear if the industrial relations code that seeks to ease the labour market will be tabled in the coming session, the report stated.

At present, minimum wages is applicable to 51 "scheduled employments".

What is the new code?

The new code on wages combined the provisions of four extant Acts - the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, The Payment of Wages Act, 1936, The Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976, with a goal of reducing the wide difference among minimum wages across the different states.



Why the Government wants the Minimum Wage Act in action?

The Government is keen to bring the Minimum Wage Act in action because it would empower the Centre to fix a national minimum wage, below which no state can fix their wages.

However, the amount would be revised in every two years. In a case, where Dearness Allowance (DA) becomes part of the minimum wage, then the amount would be revised in every five years.