Akhilesh dishes out poll dole in Rs 1,683-cr budget

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in his second supplementary budget presented on Wednesday made a strong election pitch, giving space to both regional sentiments as well as wooing Muslims. While he cleared a major highway project, the CM also made grant for a university in Rampur in western UP in the last assembly session of the present Samajwadi Party government before elections early next year.

The chief minister has made it clear that in the past too that he wants to contest the coming elections on the plank of development, and this budget makes his political game plan for the upcoming elections rather clear.

Political observers said the young CM, who was recently embroiled in a bitter fight for supremacy with his own uncle Shivpal Yadav, would be more amenable to cast his politics and thus appeal to the public on the neutral ground of development. The supplementary budget of Rs 1,683 crore, passed amid huge ruckus from the Opposition parties- BSP and BJP, made way for an ambitious Rs 1,000 crore Samajwadi Purvanchal Express Highway project between Lucknow and Ghazipur and another Rs 4,500 crore for other state roads.

Besides, Rs 100 crore was proposed for strengthening the publicity set-up of the state's information department. The CM also allocated Rs 5 crore for state government's Yash Bharti Awards and Rs 4.40 crore for ambulances on the Agra Expressway, given the increasing number of accidents that the high-speed flyway has witnessed. Interestingly, special allocations have been made for senior Cabinet minister Azam Khan's constituency Rampur which included Rs 6 crore for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and Rs 2.20 crore for the Rampur sports complex.

Yadav said the days of castebased politics in the state were over and "now the two Ds- development and demonetisation problems-will work in favour of the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming assembly polls." He also rubbished his family feud becoming a factor as "all issues have been changed post demonetisation."

"That is a thing of past now. We are working together to win the elections," he said. "Jo kataarein ATM ke bahar lagi hai wo polling booth ke bahar lagegi (polling booths will see long queues like ones outside ATMs now), Akhilesh said.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey had to adjourn the House for entire question hour after Opposition, including the BJP and BSP, created pandemonium demanding resignation of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Khan over his controversial remarks on Bulandshahr gang rape and dismal law and order.