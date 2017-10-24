Amul comes up with a business plan on Twitter, Indian Railways promptly accepts

The Twitter handle of Indian Railways is very active and responsive. However, its timeline is fraught with complaints from dissatisfied passengers who frequently take to the micro blogging site to voice their concerns. Indian Railways is also known to act swiftly once they come across a problem on Twitter. But they perhaps never saw a business deal going down with Amul India through tweets.

Amul India tweeted to Indian Railways revealing their wish to use its refrigerated parcel vans to transport butter across the country.

@RailMinIndia, Amul is interested in using refrigerated parcel vans to transport Amul Butter across India. Request to please advise. - Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 23, 2017

Indian Railways lost no time in accepting their proposition. They even said they will be "utterly butterly delighted" to transport Amul's butter.

IR will be utterly butterly delighted to get the taste of India to every Indian. https://t.co/dwUGzcBhBi - Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 23, 2017

Both Indian Railways and Amul India have even set up a meeting through Twitter.

The refrigerated parcel vans that Amul is so keen to use was a service rolled out by the Indian Railways to transport perishable commodities like fruits, vegetables, poultry, chocolates and such other items. This service is available only on select routes. However, according to a ministry official, most of these vans are lying defunct.

An officer from Ahmedabad Division of the Indian Railways mentioned that there are some vans in the South Western Railway, which are not being used and can be repaired and used by Amul for transportation.