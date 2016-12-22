Another I-T raid on Axis Bank: 19 fake accounts detected with illegal transactions of Rs 89 crore

In yet another raid on Axis Bank, the Income Tax Department on Thursday detected illegal transactions worth Rs 89 crore from 19 accounts at Mayamnagar branch in Ahmedabad.

The I-T conducted the raid after it got some information about dummy accounts being operated for illegal activities. During the raid, the tax authority unearthed 19 bank accounts with suspicious transactions after November 8.

Post demonetisation, these accounts saw deposit of Rs 89 crore which later transferred to another beneficiary accounts. According to reports, four bank officials are under the I-T scanner for their alleged involvement in the case.

"On the basis of our ground work, we had conducted this survey. We have found that Rs 89 crore was deposited soon after PM made the demonetization announcement in these accounts. Later, the money was transferred via RTGS to concerned beneficiaries," a senior IT official said.

This is the second time when I-T department has detected fake accounts in Axis Bank. Earlier in the month, the I-T sleuths had detected 44 fake accounts in Axis Bank's Chandni Chowk branch.





Reports also suggest that the Income Tax Department is probing at least 63 suspicious accounts in three different branches of the bank in Noida and Delhi with a total transaction of over Rs165 crore.

The Axis bank has been in headlines for sometime after investigating agencies found the alleged involvement of some bank officials in opening fake accounts to launder black money.

The bank has so far suspended 24 employees and 50 accounts.

In an interview to The Economic Times, Axis Bank's MD and CEO Shikha Sharma had said: "We are embarrassed that this has happened, but these are isolated incidents given that we have more than 3,000 branches and 50,000 employees. We have had many of our customers writing to us that the bank has done a great job and, therefore, it is disappointing that a handful of people have let us down."

