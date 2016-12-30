Apple to open production unit in Bengaluru: report

With India emerging as a growing market for Apple, the company is mulling over the option of manufacturing its flagship product iPhone in Bengaluru.



Wistron, OEM maker for Apple, is all set to open a production unit in Bengaluru's industrial hub for the same, reports the Times of India.

With the help from the local manufacturer, Apple wants to price its phone in India to match existing market competition. The decision will help to cut down the cost of its otherwise highly priced phones.



The report quotes that the production of iphones will begin in April, next year.

Citing sources, it said that the firm is seriously thinking about setting up its manufacturing unit in India and Bengaluru is on top of its list.



Apple has been trying to get a nod to import and sell refurbished iPhones in India. It had made similar proposal before, but the government rejected it. Apple also wanted an amendment in the labelling norm of the government to retain the aesthetic value of its products.

Setting up a unit in India might prove as a game changer for the firm because India is expected to be the second-largest smartphone market after the US by 2017, according to a Morgan Stanley report.









