You can now archive your expired stories, highlight profiles in Instagram's new updates

Instagram has introduced two new updates to its app, using which users can archive their expired stories and highlight profiles you would like viewers to see on your profile.

"Today we're introducing two new tools that let you hold on to your favorite moments from Instagram Stories and share them in ways that help you express yourself. Stories Highlights is a new part of your profile where you can express more of who you are through stories you've shared," Instagram said in a blog post.

The platform informed that all the stories will now be automatically saved into a private Stories Archive so the users can easily relive them and build highlights for their profiles.

Earlier, the Stories on Instagram, a feature it had introduced about a year ago , would disappear after 24 hours. But with the new feature now the stories will be automatically saved to archive when they expire.

To access the stories in archive, the users need to tap the Archive icon on their profile. From here they can access Posts Archive and your new Stories Archive and switch between them. In the Stories Archive, stories will appear in a grid with the most recent stories at the bottom. The first story from each day will show a date indicator to help users navigate archive.

The other feature Stories Highlights will appear in a new section on the user's profile below their bio.

To create a highlight, users need to tap the "New" circle at the far left. From there, they can choose any stories from the archive, select a cover for highlight and give it a name. Once this is done, highlight will appear as a circle on the profile that plays as a stand-alone story when someone taps it. Highlights stay on the profile until removed, and a user can have as many highlights as they like. To edit or remove a highlight, users need to just tap and hold that highlight on their profile.

The new updates are available as part of Instagram version 25 on iOS and Android.