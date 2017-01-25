Arnab Goswami's 'Republic' will be a breach of law: Subramanian Swamy

Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting questioning the use of the name 'Republic' by journalist Arnab Goswami for his upcoming news channel.

"It has come to my notice that a new TV channel under the name and style of 'Republic' is in the process of being launched. The channel will be led by Mr. Arnab Goswami," Swamy wrote in the letter.

"It may be noticed that certain names and emblems are prohibited from being used under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 for professional and commercial purposes. As per the schedule accompanying the statute, under Item 6, there is an express prohibition from using the phrase 'Republic'," Swamy's letter added.

Goswami, who had become the face of Times Now, announced the launch of his new channel in December, a month after he resigned from the post of Editor in Chief on November 1.

The channel, which is expected to go on air ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in five states, is part of a company called ARG Outlier Media Private Limited. After his exit from Times Now, Goswami was appointed director of ARG Outlier.