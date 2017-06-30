GST launch: Arun Jaitley defends multiple tax slabs under GST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday defended the GST Council's decision to set multiple tax slabs under the GST during the India Today GST Conclave. The government will roll out the new taxation system at midnight in a joint special session of the parliament.

"Single system tax slab in a country like India is impossible", said Arun Jaitley over discussion about GST. Jaitley hinted that luxurious commodities and items of basic need could not be classified under the same category.

"Can luxurious car like Mercedes and slippers have the same tax," asked Arun Jaitley while defending the different slabs under GST regime. The multiple tax slabs have been a much debated issue, with criticisms that it defeats the purpose of One Nation-One Tax.

Jaitley also said that the transition to new tax system would be smooth and the government was prepared for any technical glitches.

"I think the roll out would be smooth for GST, however, when a change of this level happens there might be some problems, technical glitches but we are ready for anything," Jaitley said.

On the issue of Congress boycotting today's midnight session, Jaitley said that the opposition must decide whether it will take a fringe or mainstream stand over the relevant issues.

Jaitley said that the political parties and state governments had been on the same page over the GST. He urged the rival parties not to do any politics over it.