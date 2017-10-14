Arun Jaitley says India has high growth potential for next two decades

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that India has the potential to grow at a reasonably high level in the next decades or two because of a series of structural reforms being carried out by the government. He suggested that turnaround in the global economy and the massive investment opportunity that the infrastructure sector offers will support the Indian growth. Finance Minister Jaitley was speaking at an event organised by the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum. He is on a week-long visit to the US.



Finance Minister Jaitley's statement came after IMF chief Christine Lagarde called on the policymakers to take benefit of the global broad-based economic recovery and take decisions to make the recovery sustainable. "Our suggestion is that it is not time to be complacent, it is time to take those policy decisions that will actually enable more people and more countries to benefit from that recovery that should be made sustainable," Lagarde had said.



Arun Jaitley said that the sheer size of the country and economy would offer huge opportunity for investment in India in the next few years. "I am certain that now that the growth is returning back to the world, the future holds an important direction as far as India is concerned," the Finance Minister said.



Jaitley also explained as to why the government did what it did after coming to power. He said that when the BJP government came to power in 2014, it had the choice to look the other way and allow the shadow economy to continue. "But it did not do so, as it took a series of courageous steps which ultimately culminated in demonetisation of high- value currency," Jaitley said adding the government knew that there would be short-term impact on the economy. "But, in the long term, it would benefit the country," Jaitley said.



The Finance Minister listed out some of the key initiatives by his government and said: "India today is one of the most open, globally integrated economy. In the last few years, we are moving up the ease of doing business ranking." He also talked about the government's digital integration push that would bring transparency in the system. "Today, almost everyone is connected to the banking system. Almost every adult in India has biometric. The integrated data has helped the government to reach every citizen on digital platform," Jaitley said.



"This has helped us save billions of dollars," the Finance Minister said. He isn't the only person to make such remarks. A day before, former UIDAI Chiarman Nandan Nilekani made somewhat similar statement and said that India's unique identity project -Aadhaar- has helped the public exchequer save about USD 9 billion by eliminating frauds in the financial distribution system.

Ever since Prime Minister Modi took charge at South Block, he has been streamlining the financial distribution system by linking other identity cards including PAN number and account number with Aadhaar. The government has so far made Aadhaar mandatory for almost half a dozen state-sponsored schemes to curb corruption.



(With inputs from PTI)