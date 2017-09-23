Arvind Subramanian gets one-year extension as Chief Economic Advisor

The government today gave one-year extension to Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian. The Finance Ministry in a tweet said: "CEA Dr. Arvind Subramanian will continue for one more year after completion of his 3 year tenure on 16th October, 2017." He was appointed on October 16, 2014 for the period of three years.

FM @arunjaitley : CEA Dr. Arvind Subramanian will continue for one more year after completion of his 3 year tenure on 16th October, 2017. â Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 23, 2017

Report suggests that Subramanian shares a good rapport with the Finance Minister. He was closely involved in drafting the Goods and Services Tax. Subramanian had also supported Prime Minister Modi's demonetisation move and called it an 'unique experiment in monetary history'.

Subramanian is a former IMF economist. He was Assistant Director in the Research Department of the International Monetary Fund and was associated with the GATT (1988-92) during the Uruguay Round of trade negotiations. Subramanian was the Dennis Weatherstone senior fellow at the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics?.