Bank bad loans: Modi government's NPA resolution is step in right direction to deal with loan defaulters

The government has empowered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to push banks to resolve stressed assets by invoking bankruptcy code against defaulters and also set up committees on a case by case basis, or sector specific committees to decide on restructuring which also includes deciding the quantum of haircuts or one time settlements. This is yet another step in the right direction. But it's not the final word or the solution to resolve the stress in the system. Here are some issues that need attention:

i) The sheer size of stressed assets is humongous

The Rs 14 lakh crore of stressed assets in the system are huge. In fact, they are equal to the combined asset size of two large private sector banks - ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. While the stress in the system is largely contributed by 30-50 cases or few sectors like steel, power and infrastructure and they are likely to get the attention of the RBI, the rest of the stressed companies that runs in lakh also needs a resolution. These companies are either a supplier to large companies or standalone companies. Take for example, there are many small steel plants operating in the country that needs equal attention. There are experts who question; does RBI have the bandwidth in terms of understanding of the sector or company to issue borrower specific instruction for a bankruptcy?

ii) Bankruptcy is not the final answer



The banks already had a good legal framework of Bankruptcy Code to deal with the problem. In fact, the bankruptcy code is not just bank dependent. The code is for everyone including foreign lenders. So non-bank lenders like a supplier also has the power to trigger it. But it was not explored because not all cases needs to be taken to bankruptcy. The first step is to find a solution through various current schemes. So saying that the RBI would push for bankruptcy will be a forced one on the stakeholders.

The bankruptcy code should be invoked by RBI in cases where there is a suspicion of a willful default or where one of the lenders accuses the borrower of willful default. Today, the outstanding loan where willful default cases are on is around Rs 70,000 crore.



iii) Not all the bank lenders are on the same page on quantum of haircut

The other big issue that comes in the way of banks is the quantum of haircut. Every bank takes its own call based on the commercial assessment. In many large cases, there is a need for deep haircuts, which means lenders taking a big hit impacting their profitability and capital. Barring the SBI and couple of large banks, the Indian banking sector especially PSBs are not in a position to take deep haircuts. At a time RBI as a regulator is worried about banks weak balance sheet, the issue of protecting bank from further deterioration in its profitability parameter would also come in the way in many large cases.

iv) Where are the buyers of distressed assets

Under the strategic debt restructuring (SDR), the RBI had allowed banks to take majority stake by conversion of debt into equity and throw management out. The banks did acquire majority stake in some cases, but failed to sell it to a new promoter. There are no buyers for these assets or even if they are there, they want it cheap. The valuation issue is again going to be a stumbling block. The economic environment is itself challenging as there is excess capacity everywhere.

v) Bank recapitalization

The biggest constraint for PSBs today is the capital. Many PSBs are operating today at a bare minimum capital levels, which means they are putting brakes on fresh lending. While asset deteriorating continues, the capacity of banks to take hard measures to get rid of assets is also limited as it would require higher provisioning and also of capital. Along with new resolution tools or guidelines, the banks urgently needs to be recapitalized.

