Bengaluru most affordable tech city; office rentals in Mumbai to trump London, Dubai: Knight Frank report

A couple of surveys on super cities by international property consultants, Knight Frank , led them to name Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru as earners of maximum yields across 34 cities globally. Topping the list was Bengaluru that earned the highest prime office yield with 10% yield, followed by Delhi with 9.20% and then Mumbai with 8.50%. The Indian cities left prime markets like Bangkok (7%) and Kuala Lumpur (6.5%) behind.

In another segment called 'What USD 100 million could buy?', Delhi was named as the most expensive market in India. For this whopping amount, one could buy 1,56,304 ft in the capital city, while the same amount would fetch 1,63,032 sq ft in Mumbai. In both cities, one could buy far less than what they would be able to purchase in Bengaluru - that is 5,12,385 sq ft. These estimates are a far cry from what one would be able to possess with the same amount in cities like Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur.



Bengaluru was also named as the most affordable tech district amongst 29 tech hubs from around the world. One would be able to acquire one sq ft for 9.65 USD. Gurugram's Cyber Hub was listed a few slots above Bengaluru at 25. One sq ft would cost a customer 20.40 USD. The most expensive was Shoreditch in London that would cost a whopping 90.75 USD per sq ft.



Another survey showed that Mumbai is likely to see a growth of 1.8% in prime office office rents in the upper floors of skyscrapers in the city. While Mumbai is likely to see this hike, London, Tokyo, Dubai would not see any growth at all and Kuala Lumpur would see a negative growth.

Bengaluru was also featured in the list of the most valued destination on the Employment and Property Cost index. The total cost of employing 100 people, calculated over workspace and average salaries, in Bengaluru was 1,264,000 USD or over Rs 8 crore. The list also includes Cape Town, London, Hong Kong and is topped by Zurich with 7,947,260 USD or more than 50 crore.



Mumbai and Bengaluru also featured in the top 10 cities in terms of projected eating-out expenses between 2017 and 2027. Bengaluru tops the list with 176.9%, while Mumbai came in second with 136%. Sydney came in last with 19.6%.