Bihar Board Class 10 results to be declared soon on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) students who took the Class 10 board exams could know how they have fared with the BSEB board results likely to be announced in the next few days. Reports have been doing rounds that the result will be declared today on the board's official website biharboard.ac.in . However, there has been no confirmation. The board could give out the date when the results will be declared, if it does not announce the results today.

Once the BSEB announces the results, students can log into the website, enter their roll number and check their results. The Bihar board is believed to have physically verified the toppers of the Class 10 exams after a fiasco in the intermediate results. The board had suffered an embarrassment after the topper in the intermediate exam was discovered to be over-aged student who had forged his documents to reappear.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor recently hinted the matriculate results would be soon announced. "We are working out the modalities. Things are in an advanced stage," BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said in a HT report. About 17 lakh students have taken the BSEB Class 10 board examinations this year. The pass percentage in the previous year was dismal with just 46.66 % able to clear the exams. The Board has decided to award grace marks to students. Grace marks up to 5-8 marks could be awarded to the students in a bid to improve the pass percentage.

How to check Bihar Class 10 board results: