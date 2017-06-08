BJP legislator wants to ban momos: But does he know how much Indians love dumplings?

Bizarre claims on food habits by Indian politicians have often made headlines in India, and the latest one has come from the state of Jammu and Kashmir. A BJP legislator in Jammu and Kashmir has called for a ban on popular street food Momos (dumplings) alleging that the dish is more dangerous than alcohol and psychotropic drugs.

Ramesh Arora, member of the legislative council, believes that Ajinomoto (monosodium glutamate) used in momos' recipe is harmful to health and can even cause cancer.

"Momos have been found to be the root cause of several life-threatening diseases, including cancer of the intestine," the Hindustan Times quoted him as saying. Arora, who has been on a mission to stop the sales of momos in his state, said that Ajinomoto could "convert a minor headache into migraine" in a person.

Call for ban on momos

Arora has repeatedly been part of public events in the state to spread awareness on the issue and stop consumption of momos - a delicacy much loved in most parts of India.

He also met the state's health minister Bali Bhagat to call for an action against the sale of dumplings on the streets. Health concerns over monosodium glutamate is long debated, but Arora's call for a ban still seems a bit stretched.

Momo - King of Street Food

Momos, a Tibetan dish, has evolved into many different versions from the original steamed momo, with Indians embracing it as perhaps the most-loved street food. From fried to steamed to tandoori, momos have become an intrinsic part of the Indian street food culture. Momos are sold on stalls and restaurants in both big cities and small towns across the country.

Considering the love for momos among Indians, Arora is likely to face a strong opposition and possibly from his own party. Jitendra Singh, a junior minister in the prime minister's office, was recently spotted gobbling down momos at a function.

It's not about Ajinomoto

Arora's attention may be focused on Ajinomoto, but it's the fillings inside momos that matters the most. For those who are not sure about the safety of Ajinomoto, they can choose not to use it. Yes, momos can be made without Ajinomoto. It's not really the key ingredient, it is just a flavor enhancer. In fact, the health conscious can even avoid flour and have wheat momos instead. It's the filling that really matters. The filling can be of pork, chicken, goat meat, or even paneer and veggies.

