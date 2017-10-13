BJP President Amit Shah says no question of corruption in son Jay Shah's business

BJP president Amit Shah today defended his son Jay Shah, saying, "there is no question of corruption in the business dealings of Jay (Shah). A recent report by a digital media outlet had alluded to political favours granted to Temple Enterprises ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power.

"The business was of commodity trade which is high value low profit venture. If a company's turn over becomes Rs 1 crore, its profit does not become Rs 1 crore," Amit Shah said at Panchayat Aaj Tak.

"After achieving a turnover of Rs 80 crore, his company suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 crore. Despite this turnover, he did not earn profit. All the payments were made through cheques. There is no question of money laundering," Amit Shah added.

Amit Shah also denied that Jay Shah's company got unsecured loan. "It was not unsecured loan, it was line of credit," Amit Shah.

On the question of declining GDP growth rate, Amit Shah said, "The Congress first answer how they brought the 8.8 per cent growth rate handed over to them by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government to 4.4 per cent."

"The GDP growth rate of 5.7 per cent was recorded in only one quarter. It will definitely improve," Amit Shah claimed.