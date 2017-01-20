BJP to include Metro train plan in Goa poll manifesto

The BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls will focus on a comprehensive mobility plan for the state, including Metro train facility, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said.

"The manifesto will speak about comprehensive mobility plan for the state. How you will travel across Goa. This will include electric buses, inter-city buses and even Metro (train) facility," Parrikar told reporters in Vasco last evening after addressing a party meeting.

He refused to divulge more details of the manifesto, but said it would be unveiled on January 25-26.

If voted to power, the BJP will assure to link the social welfare and educational schemes to inflation, he said.

"All the social welfare and educational schemes would be connected to inflation. There will be automatic increase in the amount (fund) of the scheme based on the inflation index," the former state Chief Minister said.

The senior BJP leader also rubbished rumours that he has been supporting some Independent candidates on some seats where his party has fielded its own candidates.

"BJP has fielded candidates in 36 constituencies and has extended support in four constituencies. Besides these four, I have not extended support to any other Independent candidate," Parrikar said.