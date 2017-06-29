Box office business: Despite mixed reviews, Salman Khan's Tubelight enters Rs 100-crore club

Salman Khan's latest release, Tubelight has entered the 100-crore club in its opening week with the film touching Rs 105.86 crore in its sixth day in theatres. The film, however, got mixed reviews from critics but it hasn't dampened the spirit of Salman Khan's fans.

It is to be noted though, that unlike Salman Khan's other Eid releases, Tubelight did not pull off a grand show. Nonetheless, it is still performing steady.

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh , Tubelight on Eid, i.e on Monday did a business of Rs 19.09 crore. While, the official figures for Wednesday is yet to come, early estimates show that the film has so far garnered a little over Rs 100 crore.





#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid], Tue 12 cr. Total: â¹ 95.86 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2017

Here is the day-to-day breakdown of Tubelight box-office collection:

Day 1 - Friday (June 23) - Rs 21.15 crore

Day 2 - Saturday (June 24) - Rs 21.17 crore

Day 3 - Sunday (June 25) - Rs 22.45 crore

Day 4 - Monday (June 26) - Rs 19.09 crore

Day 5 - Tuesday (June 27) - Rs 12 crore

Day 6 - Wednesday (June 28) - Rs 10 crore (early estimates)

Approximate six-day box-office collection of Tubelight: Rs 105.86 crore.

Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, is an official remake of the 2015 American war drama Little Boy. It tells the story of the slow-witted Laxman (Salman Khan), who decides to leave no stone unturned to bring his brother Bharat Singh Bisht (Sohail Khan) back home.



