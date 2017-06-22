BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 results 2017 to be declared today: Check marks on biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board Class 10 results could be announced today on Bihar School Education Board's (BSEB) official website biharboard.ac.in . About 17 lakh students would be eagerly waiting for the results that could play a critical role in what streams they pursue next. The Bihar Board Class 10 exams were conducted between March 1 and 8. There has been a certain degree of suspense surrounding the announcements of Bihar Board Class 10 results. There were rumours that the Class 10 results would be announced on 20th June, but it was not the case. It is now anticipated that the matriculate results (Class 10 board) could be announced today.

Bihar Board Class 10 students can log in to the board's official website biharboard.ac.in to check their results. Bihar Board's official website aside, the results are likely to be available on other pan-India result websites such as indiaresults.com and other similar sites. The Class 10 Bihar Board students also have the option of checking the results through sms. They just need to send a simple SMS to receive a message with the results.

Here's how you can check Bihar Board Class 10 results on biharboard.ac.in :

Students can log into the BSEB's official website biharboard.ac.in

They need to click on the relevant link on the site's home page

The link should say: Bihar Board Class 10 results

The students can fill required information, such as roll number, admit card details

The students can click submit

The result will be visible on the screen

Students can get a print out for future reference

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 results through SMS:

Bihar Board Class 10 students can also check their results by sending a SMS. They need to send the SMS as follows:

SMS - BIHAR10<space>ROLLCODE + ROLLNO

Send it to 56263

About 17 lakh students have taken the examinations this year. The pass percentage last year was low with just 46.66 % of students able to clear the exams. This year, the Bihar board has planned to offer grace marks to Class 10 students who fall short of the score required to pass by a few marks. The decision to offer grace marks to students has been taken to improve the pass percentage of Class 10 Bihar board students.