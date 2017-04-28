Can call you anytime on landline between 9AM to 6PM, Yogi Adityanath warns govt officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of maximum governance.

After taking some strong decisions to improve the law and order condition in the state, now the Chief Minister is making sure that the bureaucrats in his government work efficiently.

The Chief Minister's office has now issued a notice warning the officials that CM Adityanath could call them "any time" on the landlines at their offices between 9 am and 6 pm, reports NDTV.

The notice further stated that in case officials failed to answer the call then they should have a justification ready for not being available. However, if the officers are on the field, they would be spared otherwise they would have to pay penalty for not being present in office.

Recently, Yogi Adityanath has completed one month in his office. The hardline hindutva leader is taking some strict administrative decisions since day one of acquiring office in order to change the working style of bureaucrats.



Last week, in a stern warning, the Chief Minister told the state government officials that those who cannot work for 18-20 hours are free to leave their jobs.

"The state government will not tolerate any laxity in implementation of the government schemes. Officers who are willing to work 18-20 hours daily can continue with the government or else they are free to leave", he said in a rally in Gorakhpur on April 22.

Recently, Adityanath in his address on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar's 126th birth anniversary on April 26, expressed concern over the shrinking academic session due to increased holidays.

"There should be no holidays in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities. Instead, a special two- hour programme should be held to teach students about them. The 220-day academic session has been reduced to only 120 days due to such holidays and if this tradition continues, there will be no day left for teaching in schools," he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are 42 public holidays of which at least 17 are related to the birth anniversaries of eminent personalities.

