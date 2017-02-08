No cash withdrawal limit on savings account from March 13

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that it has decided to enhance the withdrawal limit on saving accounts from February 20.

Keeping up with the pace of remonetisation, the RBI has decided to enhance the withdrawal limit on saving accounts in two phases. From February 20, 2017 the limit on cash withdrawal will be enhanced to Rs 50,000 per week and from March 13, 2017, there will not be any limit on cash withdrawals, RBI said.

Earlier, the central bank had partially restore status quo ante on cash withdrawal limit for current accounts from February 1. The limit on cash withdrawals were brought in by the RBI after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation on November 8, 2016.

RBI said the currency in circulation was worth Rs 9.92 lakh crore as on January 27.

While addressing the press conference after RBI announced its decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, RBI Governor Urjit Patel said, "there is still scope for lending rates of banks to come down."