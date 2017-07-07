CBI raids Lalu Prasad Yadav's homes over 2006 hotel tender: Case history and latest developments

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's residence at 12 locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri. The premisies of Yadav's family members has also come under the CBI's radar.

A fresh case has been lodged by the CBI in connection with irregularities in awarding the tender for maintenance of IRCTC hotels by Lalu Yadav, when he served as the Union Minister of Railways.

The case has been registered against the then railway minister, his wife Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and his son Tejashwi, the then IRCTC MD, P K Goyal, the wife of Yadav's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sarla rpt Sarla, and others, CBI sources told PTI.







Gupta is a former Union corporate affairs minister. The sources said the FIR relates to allegations of irregularities in the tender for development, maintenance and operation of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri, awarded to the private Sujata Hotels in 2006.



IRCTC hotel scam: A brief history

In Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, Lalu Yadav served as Union Railways Minister between 2004 to 2009. According to a PTI report, which quoted CBI sources, during Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister there were some irregularities in awarding tender or development, maintenance and operation of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri, awarded to the private Sujata Hotels in 2006.

The BNR Hotels are heritage hotels of the Railways which were taken over by the IRCTC from the public transporter earlier the same year. Searches are being conducted at 12 locations including Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon, they said.

Briefing the press, CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana said that ample proof of alleged irregularities were found in the privatisation of two Indian Railways hotels.

Yadav is also an accused in the the multi-crore Bihar fodder scam. He was accused of carrying out corruption and irregularities in payments for animal fodder and is already a convict in one case. At present, he is facing trials in five other similar case.

Lalu Prasad has already faced five years in prison over the fodder scam. He was debarred in 2015 from fighting elections for 11 years.



Here are the latest developments related to the case:

In speaking exclusively to India Today after the CBI raids conducted, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that he has done nothing wrong. "I am in Ranchi, my house and family are being raided. It is a political conspiracy", he said.

.@laluprasadrjd: Told wife and kids to make CBI officials comfortable, it's not their fault but Modi`s. â IndiaTodayFLASH (@IndiaTodayFLASH) July 7, 2017

He further claimed that the Railway scam happened during the NDA regime.

Nitish should decide if he wants to continue the alliance with RJD. This a big revelation: @irvpaswan on CBI raids at @laluprasadrjd â IndiaTodayFLASH (@IndiaTodayFLASH) July 7, 2017

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Friday asked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to end his alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal. However, RJD accused the Modi government of trying to scare the opposition and framing Prasad.

I have not done anything, I have nothing to do with this. It's a political conspiracy: @laluprasadrjd to @IndiaToday â IndiaTodayFLASH (@IndiaTodayFLASH) July 7, 2017

"The Centre is trying to scare us, but I assure you we will not be cowed down by such actions. We will fight it out at the legal and political level and emerge victorious," RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha said.