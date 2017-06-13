CBSE NEET 2017: CBSE displayes images of OMR answer sheets, answer key to be available on June 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday uploaded the images of OMR answer sheets and responses to the questions marked by the candidates who had appeared in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG), 2017.

Candidates can get access to the OMR answer sheets and responses marked by them by logging in with their user ID (registration number) and password on the official website www.cbseneet.nic.in

Students should also note that CBSE will display the answer keys of the NEET exam for challenges by the candidates only for two days (June 15 to 5pm on June 16) instead of three days as mentioned in information bulletin, Hindustan Times reported.

The Supreme Court on Monday ended the suspense over the NEET results. The apex court directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) results putting a stay on the Madras High Court's order restraining the publication of results.

The Board has been asked to declare the NEET 2017 results before June 26.

Following are the steps to check the OMR answer sheet

Log on to the official website www.cbseneet.nic.in

Under 'Online Services', click on 'OMR Challenge'

In the provided fields, enter your registration number and password

Click on login

The OMR answer sheet will be displayed on the screen

