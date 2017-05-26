Centre bans sale of cow for slaughter at cattle markets; puts curbs on trade

The central government on Friday banned the sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter at animal markets across India.

A gazette notification, titled Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 by the ministry states that no one can bring cattle to an animal market unless he or she has furnished a written declaration that the cattle will not be sold for the purpose of slaughter.

The first central regulation for cattle business notified this week allows only farmland owners to trade at animal markets. This means cattle can be sold only to a person who has documents to prove he is an "agriculturist".

The notification covers bulls, bullocks, cows, buffalos, steers, heifers and calves, as well as the camel trade.

"Take an undertaking that the animals are bought for agriculture purposes and not for slaughter," reads a directive to committees overseeing animal markets in the rule notified under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act of 1960 that gives the Centre powers over animal welfare.

The ministry had also notified the livestock markets rules which recommend an animal market monitoring committee to be formed in every district, headed by the district magistrate.

There are also extensive conditions to ensure that smuggling of cattle is checked.

The government on Thursday also announced the new rules framed under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act - The Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Aquarium and Fish Tank Animals Shop) Rules.