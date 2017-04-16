Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad Airports put on high alert post hijack threat call

Security has been beefed up at Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai Airports following a hijack threat call.

An e-mail was sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, about a hijack plan from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Following this, the security was beefed up, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General O.P. Singh said.

The e-mail mentioned about a lady overhearing six boys discussing simultaneous hijack plan from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

In this regard, a special meeting of the Airport Passenger Service Charge (APSC) was convened at the Mumbai Airport yesterday.

The contents of the e-mail were read out to all the members and they were briefed about the anti-hijacking measures to be ensured.

All the agencies were requested to take all measures, which are ensured during the high alert of the Independence Day and Republic Day.

The e-mail could well be a hoax but we didn't take any chances....Embarkation security increased, anti-contingency plan put in place, meeting of all stakeholders held, he said.



