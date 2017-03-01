Chidambaram surprised over India's fastest-growing economy tag

A day after India retained fastest-growing economy tag despite demonetisation shock, country's former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said it is too early to celebrate.

Chidambaram's statement came soon after India's Central Statistics Office on Tuesday pegged 7 per cent GDP growth for the October-December period, and retained the overall growth projection for the FY 2016-17 at 7.1 per cent.

The CSO's GDP projection surprised many economists as it was feared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's black money crackdown will put Indian economy at risk of losing its growth story as India is largely a cash-driven economy and demonetisation had squeezed the cash flow for months.

In an interview to CNBC, P Chidambaram said: "The GDP numbers have come as a bit of a surprise. The 7 per cent projection by India's Central Statistics Office is completely out of line with other projections including estimates made by the IMF, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy."

"All these are very credible institutions which have made credible forecast in the past, so I think we'll have to take this number for what it is for the time being and examine it closely," he said.

Chidambaram is not alone in doubting the recent GDP numbers. IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co's CIO Aneesh Srivastava has also raised doubts about the quality of India's official economic data reporting. "Perhaps this data is not capturing the impact of demonetisation," Srivastava said.

"I am totally surprised and stunned to see this number," he further said.

In a report, Reuters said that the latest data has only added to the confusion. For example, it said, the official figures show economic growth was primarily driven by consumer spending, offsetting a fall in government expenditure. However, this is not backed up by the earnings of consumer goods firms in the last quarter.

Following demonetisation, sales of various goods from beverages to domestic appliances to cars all plunged. The lacklustre consumer spending prompted several companies to trim their revenue outlook.



Speaking on the growth projection, analysts at Capital Economics said: "There are widespread doubts about the accuracy of the national accounts numbers."

Doubts over the quality of data collection is not entirely unreasonable as evidence suggested massive job cut following the note ban in India's vast informal sector, which employs nine out of 10 workers.

The government as well as the RBI, however, maintained the pain would be short-lived and predicted a sharp economic rebound.

The latest GDP data vindicated government assessment. "The numbers completely negate the kind of negative projections and speculations which were made about the impact of demonetisation," Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said.

The RBI in its sixth-bimonthly policy pegged the GDP growth at 6.9 per cent for the 2016-17. This was followed by multilateral funding agency Asian Development Bank which lowered it to 7 per cent for the current fiscal due to the impact of demonetisation.

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) expected the economy grow at 6.9 per cent against an earlier projection of 7.6 per cent.

The Economic Survey released almost a month ago pegged the growth for the current fiscal at 6.5-6.75 per cent. Moving in sync was the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which saw the economy growing at 6.6 per cent - significantly lower than its initial estimate of 7.6 per cent.

Recently, Moody's Investors Service cut its forecast for India's GDP growth in 2017 by 40 basis points to 7.1 per cent because of the impact of demonetisation.