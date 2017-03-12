China warns Trump that trade war will bring nothing but harm

China today warned Donald Trump that any trade war between the two countries will bring nothing but harm amid concerns that the US President may go through with his polls promise of hiking tariffs against Chinese goods.

A trade war between China and the United States is not in line with the interests of the two countries and will bring nothing but harm, China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan told reporters here on the sidelines of the Parliament session.

Cooperation is the "only right choice" and the two countries should work to enhance cooperation and manage differences, Zhong said, stressing that the role of economic and trade cooperation as a "ballast" and "propeller" in bilateral relations.

China is now concerned whether Trump would also act on his polls promise of rising 45 per cent tariffs against Chinese goods and declare Beijing as a currency manipulator.

He has also accused China of trying to reap more benefits from its over USD 400 billion exports to the US.

The US exports around USD 100 billion worth of goods to China.

Zhong said the two countries, whose interests are closely interwoven, have seen their economic and trade relations on the right path since they forged diplomatic ties.

"Any form of protectionism is not in line with the interests of the two countries," he said.

Zhong said he looks forward to meeting his US counterpart Wilbur Ross, who became secretary of commerce under the US' new administration late last month.

He expressed the belief that the two countries' leaders and governments will make the right judgement on bilateral trade ties, pledging efforts to guide China-US economic and trade ties in the right direction.

Zhong was appointed commerce minister to replace Gao Hucheng last month.