Cong objects, BJP hails passage of GST bills

The Congress today objected to the passage of four GST-related bills in Lok Sabha, claiming that it was in "contravention of Parliamentary sovereignty", while the BJP-ruled government termed it as a "giant leap towards economic transformation".

"We support (GST) but the nuances and manner in which it (GST supporting laws) is passed is in contravention of Parliamentary sovereignty," Congress senior leader M Veerappa Moily said.

Senior BJP leader and Union Information Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said the passage of GST bills was a success of 'Team India'.

"Our country has taken a giant leap towards economic transformation with the Lok Sabha today passing the GST bills.

Long awaited moment," he said in a tweet.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the passage of the bills as a "historic moment".

"Historic moment in India. With the passage of GST bills, it will be one nation, one tax and it will give a big boost to GDP. It also ushers a new ear of federalism. It indeed marks PM Modi's 'newIndia'," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of GST supplementary bills in the Lower House.

"Congratulations to all the countrymen over passage of the GST bills. New Year, New Law, New Bharat," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Lok Sabha today approved four legislations-- The Central GST Bill, 2017; The Integrated GST Bill, 2017; The GST (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017; and The Union Territory GST Bill, 2017.

The Centre has set the target of July 1 to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST).