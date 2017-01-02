Core sector registers growth, up 4.9% in November

A healthy performance by sectors, including coal, steel and electricity, helped eight core industries register a growth of 4.9 per cent in November 2016.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors-coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity-was 0.6 per cent in November 2015.

It stood at 6.6 per cent in October 2016. The core sectors, which contribute 38 per cent to the total industrial production, expanded 4.9 per cent in April-November 2016 compared to 2.5 per cent growth in the same period last financial year, according to data released by the commerce and industry ministry today.

Coal, steel, electricity production jumped 6.4 per cent, 5.6 per cent and 10.2 per cent, respectively. Refinery and cement output growth sat at 2 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, in November 2016, against 1.7 per cent and (-)1.7 per cent in November 2015. However, crude oil and natural gas production contracted by 5.4 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

