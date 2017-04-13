CRPF jawans attacked in Kashmir: Whoever wants Azadi leave now, says Gautam Gambhir

Indian cricket stars Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir have come out in support of CRPF jawans who were attacked by stone pelters in Srinagar during elections in the Kashmir valley.

Images of a stone pelter hitting a CRPF jawan have emerged soon after the elections, leaving the nation enraged.

Both the ace cricketers expressed their anger on social media.

"For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us," an angry Gambhir wrote on his twitter handle.

"Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror," Gambhir wrote in another tweet.

Sehwag was also disturbed by the images. "This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans. This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai," he said.

A video emerged on social media that showed youths assaulting a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Srinagar. The CRPF jawan, in the video, is seen being heckled, kicked and beaten up by a group of youths.

