CSO to factor in demonetisation in GDP growth estimates on Tuesday

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is slated to come up with its second official estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth on Tuesday for the financial year 2016/17 after factoring in demonetisation impact in the December quarter. The first advance estimates of National Income, 2016/17 pegged the GDP at growth at 7.1 per cent but did not take into account the impact of demonetisation.

CSO is not alone. Many government and private agencies, experts and think-tanks have revised estimates for India's GDP growth downwards. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its sixth-bimonthly policy pegged the GDP growth at 6.9 per cent for the 2016/17. This was followed by multilateral funding agency Asian Development Bank (ADB) which lowered it to 7 per cent for the current fiscal due to the impact of demonetisation. The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) expects the economy grow at 6.9 per cent against an earlier projection of 7.6 per cent.

The Economic Survey released almost a month ago pegged the growth for the current fiscal at 6.5-6.75 per cent. Moving in sync was the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which saw the economy growing at 6.6 per cent - significantly lower than its initial estimate of 7.6 per cent. Recently, Moody's Investors Service has cut its forecast for India's GDP growth in 2017 by 40 basis points to 7.1 per cent because of the impact of demonetisation. Since all the growth estimates have moved south, any good news from the CSO would come as a surprise.