Ethnic unrest leaves world's tea drinkers thirsty for $1,800 Darjeeling brew

Ethnic unrest in India's Darjeeling hills has wiped out the harvest of the world's most expensive tea, disrupting supplies to European buyers and potentially pushing prices higher.

Protests by Gorkhas, ethnic Nepalese living in West Bengal state, halted the plucking of Darjeeling's premium "second flush" tea crop, named for the harvest period that starts in mid-May and peaks in June.

Second flush Darjeeling teas are prized by tea consumers for their amber colour and muscatel flavour that is unique to the region and harvest timing. The taste and colour characteristics are the result of genetic changes to the tea leaves caused by insects that infest the plants before the second flush harvest.

Some second flush teas have sold for as much as $1,850 a kg because of this uniqueness. Losing the second flush harvest will cut grower's incomes and leave blenders scrambling to find substitutes.

"This is the first time we lost the entire second flush," said A.N. Singh, managing director of Goodricke Group, a Kolkata-based producer with gardens in Darjeeling.

"The viability of tea estates is totally dependent on the second flush volume and quality. This is 20 percent in terms of volume and 40 percent in terms of revenue. This is a complete disaster for the industry."

Tea plucking has been suspended since June 9 after the Gorkha community started strikes and protests, which turned violent, demanding a separate state within India to protect their Himalayan culture.

Later flushes would not compensate for the second flush loss since they yield comparatively poorer crops.

Key buyers of Darjeeling tea are Germany's Halssen & Lyon, London-based Unilever and prominent UK brands Typhoo, Twinings and Tetley.

Second flush Darjeeling teas average about 1,000 rupees a kg, and more exotic varieties can command 5,000 rupees versus only 130 rupees for black tea grown in neighbouring Assam state.

