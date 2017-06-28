Should DDA houses be sold to just Delhiites? Forms for 13,000 flats to be available soon

Buying a house in Delhi is not easy, at least not for the middle class. Flats are expensive and way beyond what an average earning resident in the city can afford. This is the reason, in recent years, residential towers have mushroomed in NCR - Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Gaziabad and Faridabad. But those who stay in rented apartments and dream of owning a house in Delhi, instead of the NCR, continue to pin their hopes on the DDA schemes.

The new DDA scheme is expected to launch on June 30, according to reports. DDA will make the forms available in banks in Delhi from June 30 to August 9. About 13,000 flats will be up for grabs under the scheme. A total of 350 houses in the scheme are believed to be two-room middle income group (MIG) flats, while the rest are janta or LIG (one-bedroom) flats.

Meanwhile, union minister Vijay Goel has urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to review the allotment policy of the DDA schemes. Goel believes people living in Delhi for the past three years should be preference among buyers.

"Flats or plots should be offered to persons who have been staying in Delhi for at least a period of three years and those people who are working here. In case it is found difficult to implement the policy in full, 20 per cent may be offered to the people from outside," the PTI quoted Goel as saying.

In fact, Goel has written a letter to the Lt Governor, saying the DDAs allotment policy is important for the survival of the middle class and people belonging to the poor-income groups who look at DDA flats as the only means of affordable housing in the national capital.

Goel said as per the extant allotment policy, DDA flats or plots are offered on a national basis "without considering the requirements of Delhiites who are already living here".

The Lt Governor is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.

Goel alleged that the actual allotment of a large number of flats or plots is made to persons who are not residents of Delhi.

"Due to non-allotment of plots or flats, gross injustice is done to the residents of Delhi, especially to those who leave their native places, to live in clusters and JJ colonies in Delhi," he said.

He further said that many people from outside of Delhi, who are allotted flats or plots by the DDA, do not intend to settle down in Delhi, but take these properties to sell them off at a premium.

Goel also underlined that overbooking of flats by people from all over the country also puts lot of pressure on the DDA.

(With inputs from PTI)