December 16 gangrape: SC confirms death penalty of 4 convicts

The Supreme Court today confirmed the death sentence awarded to the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 sensational gangrape and murder case, terming it the 'rarest of rare', most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack on the 23-year-old paramedic student.

The case sent a "tsunami of shock" all over, the apex court said, adding that the convicts treated the victim as an object of enjoyment, with the single purpose of ravishing her.

A three-judge bench, through a unanimous verdict, upheld the Delhi High Court judgement which had concurred with the trial court decision.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's Rs 10,000 cr 'gift' to South Asia: Isro to launch GSLV satellite today



Those who will face the gallows are Mukesh (29), Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

One of the accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail, while a convicted juvenile was sentenced three years of punishment in a reform home.

