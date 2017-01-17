Deferring GST roll out pragmatic, industry gets clarity: Experts

The consensus at the GST Council meeting on jurisdiction over assessees as well as fixing roll out date as July 1 gives industry the much-needed clarity and additional time for preparing for the indirect tax reform, experts said.

Dubbing the meeting as watershed moment for GST, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Senior Director (Indirect Tax) M S Mani hoped that the final legislation with relevant rules is available to business at least three months ahead of the roll out.

"With indication of revised implementation date of July 1, 2017 for GST, industry gets much needed clarity and some additional time for preparation for this huge reform. It appears that government would be able to get the central GST laws passed by Parliament in the second half of budget session now," PwC Partner and Leader (Indirect Tax) Pratik Jain said, adding uncertainty surrounding GST is gone now.

BMR & Associates LLP Leader (Indirect Tax) Rajeev Dimri said, "Even to achieve the deferred roll out date, finalisation and publication of GST laws without further delay would be important for India Inc to effectively prepare for migration to the new regime."

Mani said that GST roll out from July 1 instead of April 1 is welcome as it ends the anxiety of industry to have a firm roll out date in place.

"Industry would be delighted that there has been a consensus in today's meeting of the GST Council and a definitive announcement of the roll out date. This would enable businesses to move ahead with preparing for the roll out from now itself," Mani said, adding it is now imperative that all businesses complete their GST roll out preparations.

EY India National Leader (Indirect Tax) Harishanker Subramaniam said the development is "very positive" and takes GST journey forward. "What remains now are the rates for various goods and services which I am sure will be decided in March 2017".

In a significant breakthrough in implementation of India's biggest tax reform, the deadlock over administration of GST was broken today after Centre agreed to allow states control over most of small tax payers but the rollout date was pushed back by three months to July 1.

"The decision on deferment of GST to July is pragmatic. A well thought through implementation post meticulous discussion on the draft legislations is far more desirable than a premature rushed through roll out," Dimri said.

"So our next meeting will be on February 18. This long gap is because -- the drafts are going to take some time to be finalised and most finance ministers would be busy with the central and state budgets," Jaitley said.

He added that all states, except West Bengal, agreed to the proposal of division of assessees in GST for audit and scrutiny purposes.

"The West Bengal minister disagreed to the limited extent that assessments below Rs 1.5 crore which are divided 90:10 between the states and centre. His dissent was confined to the issue that it should be 100 versus zero and not 90:10. On all other proposals he also agreed," he said.

After the Council meeting West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the Centre has come very close to the position that empowered committee had taken, where below Rs 1.5 crores, turnover all goods, all deemed goods, was to be assessed by states.

"Our great struggle has been to save the small enterprises of states and we have succeeded to the extent of 90 per cent (of services) and all goods. We could not succeed in only 10 per cent which relates to services," Mitra said.

Earlier, Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said there was no agreement on the issue of administration of GST, with states continuing to seek sole control over tax payers.

With regard to Integrated GST, Jaitley said the power to levy and collect the IGST taxation is with the central government but by special provision in law, states will also be cross empowered in the same manner of the ratio mentioned earlier.

"In the exercise of IGST where there are contentious issues between conflicting states with regard to place of supply etc. Obviously, one of the states cannot assess and therefore those assessment would take place by Centre," Jaitley said.