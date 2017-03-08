Delhi Budget 2017 highlights; With no new taxes, AAP govt allocates 24% of total Budget to education

A Rs 48,000-crore budget for the national capital was today presented by the AAP government, laying major focus on improving transport, health, water distribution and education infrastructure.

In its third Budget, the Arvind Kejriwal government abolished the plan and non-plan expenditure heads and presented it in terms of revenue and capital classification in line with the Centre's decision.

Here are the key highlights of the Delhi government's Budget:

Out of the total Budget of Rs 48,000 crore, the AAP government allocated Rs 5,736 crore for health, Rs 5,506 crore for Transport and Rs 3,467 for Social Security and Welfare.

"We were the first government to allocate maximum share to the education (sector) and this is the consecutive third year that we have been doing that," said Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister. Sisodia also holds the Finance and the education portfolio of the Delhi government.

The AAP government is planning to list ten early childhood education centres. It is also planning to start nursery and KG classes in 156 government schools.

The Budget also stated the plan to start 142 senior secondary schools in national capital. There is also a plan to start commerce stream and teacher training center which would be set up under the aegis of Ambedkar University.

Delhi's AAP Government has increased the salary of guest lecturer from Rs 17000-Rs 21000 to Rs 32,000 - Rs 34,000.

The Delhi Government also suggested to start a new campus of Delhi Technical University east Delhi from next academic year.

According to the Economic Survey presented a day before, Delhi's tax revenue went up from 5.40% in 2014-15 to 5.48% of GSDP in 2015-16, when the city was under the President's rule.

In Budget 2017, AAP govt raised the minimum wages of unskillked, semi-skilled, skilled labour by almost 37%.

For Unskilled labour, AAP Govt has increased the minimum wages from 9,724 to 13,350 per month and for semi-skilled labour, it has increased the minimum wages from Rs 10,764 to 14,698 per month.

Siodia also informed the Delhi assembly that his Government has started the development of 10 new world class night shelters for homeless people.

"Establishment of mohalla clinics across Delhi has been one of the greatest achievements" , said Sisodia. Twenty six lakh people of Delhi are getting the benefits of 110 mohalla clinics, he claimed.

Delhi Government has initiated the integration of Aadhar, Pan card, identity proof into a single unit.

Budget 2017 allocated Rs 1,156 crore to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and it gave Rs 100 crore for development of bus depots and terminals.

Sisodia informed that no new tax introduced this year also the government did not make any changes in the already existing taxes.

Number of air pollution monitoring stations to be increased from six to 26.

Number of beds in Delhi Government hospitals will be increased from 10,000 to 25,000 in coming financial year.

Sisodia also informed the assembly that a new vegetable and fruit wholesale market will be developed in Tikri Khanpur.

Delhi government also proposed to extend water pipelines to all households by the end of 2017.

ALSO READ: D-Mart IPO hits market today: What brokerages have to say