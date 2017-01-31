Delhi University lifts freeze on recruitment after 7 years

The Delhi University has set the recruitment process in motion after seven years, seeking applications for 378 posts of permanent teachers across departments.

The move comes following the directives by ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), for filling up the vacant posts.

The central university, which has been largely surviving on ad-hoc teachers for the past seven years, rolled out the vacancies after 2009.

There are about 4,000 ad-hoc teachers serving in different colleges and department of the university. Since 2006, there has been no formal recruitment in the university which led to the start of ad-hoc appointments. The university has invited online applications for 378 posts of assistant professors across 41 departments and centres, which include 187 general category posts, 100 OBC, 55 SC, 29 ST and seven posts for persons with disabilities, a DU official said.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar had last year said that his ministry would push for a recruitment drive in all major institutions and that all vacant positions should be filled by 2018.

The Delhi University teachers have been protesting against the hiring freeze for a long time and submitted memorandums to the HRD ministry.

Protests have been continuing for quite a few months with ad-hoc teachers demanding "absorption", as they say, the appointment and promotion rules adopted by the university's statutory body is against them.

The ministry has stated that ad hoc appointments should not exceed 5 per cent of faculty strength. The varsity paved way for the recruitment process in December last year with the Academic and Executive councils passing the University Grants Commission's amendment on teachers' recruitment.