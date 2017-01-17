Demonetisation could be growth accelerator for CPG companies in the long run

The Government's demonetisation policy may have put brakes on the growth story of most consumer goods companies (CPG), but it has also given them enough reasons to be happy about in the long term.

To begin with, the liquidity crunch has forced them to double their investments on direct distribution, that is, their sales teams are directly serving more retail outlets instead of negotiating with the wholesalers. This means that they are able to reach out to more retail outlets on their own which will surely boost higher volume growth in the long run.

Though most of these companies were aggressively pushing direct distribution at one point, the momentum had slowed down considerably in the last few years due to slowdown of consumption. They had preferred to use the wholesale route (which offered them better discounts, but the wholesale industry was cash driven and the cash crunch brought business to a complete halt) or focused on fewer outlets and ensured that the quality of coverage was better.

"Though it will entail higher costs, this is the apt time to conduct this exercise as the sales force will be able to approach more number of outlets directly as currently the off take is low," says an Edelweiss Securities report.

According to the Edelweiss Report, direct distribution will give the CPG companies a better control over the trade channel as they will directly serve the retailers and would also give them access to better analytics as they would be able to collect more data related to consumer buying habits and faster moving products.

However, the bigger upside would actually be an opportunity for the larger CPG companies to regain the market share they lost to regional (mostly unorganized) players in several markets.

In a category like dairy for instance, almost 70% of market is under the control for unorganized players, 30% of the biscuit industry and 35% of the hair colour industry are also dominated by unorganized players.

The biggest impact of demonetisation has been largely on smaller / local players who were out of the tax bracket. Also, these players are primarily served by wholesalers, where the impact has been the most.

This, says the Edelweiss Report, will, to some extent, reduce competitiveness of local /unorganised players as some of them will not come under tax bracket and some may have to pay higher commission to wholesalers who are under taxation bracket now to compensate for their loss in margins.

While the impact of direct distribution may be still a while away, the CPG companies are already visible gainers at modern retail stores and also on e-commerce platforms.

The Edelweiss reports says that a company like Godrej Consumer whose modern retail sales constitutes around 7%-8% of its total sales is expecting the number to go up to 14%. The liquidity crunch has led a large section of the urban consumers to shop in modern retail stores as they enable card transactions.

The demonetisation drive has also pushed the CPG companies to explore e-commerce as a retail platform more seriously. Companies such as HUL have launched their Ayush range of Ayurvedic products first on online platforms before distributing them in traditional outlets.