Demonetisation: Micro-finance industry sees Rs 7,000 crore write-offs

Demonetisation has impacted cash-intensive sectors the most. Micro-finance institutions, who lend to women self-help groups and very small businesses, too were hit by the sudden withdrawal of cash. According to MFIN, a self-regulatory organisation of the NBFC-MFIs, the MFI industry which has a total loan portfolio of just over Rs 1 lakh crore, may have to write-off 7 per cent of outstanding loans, or Rs 7,000 crore, because of delinquencies due to demonetisation.

"Demonetisation affected a lot of businesses where cash was used extensively including MFIs. But the impact have been extended in case of MFI sector due to non-monetary influences on ground after demonetisation," says Ratna Vishwanathan, CEO, MFIN. She says the non-payment after the first three months were more influenced by people who were politically motivated or had vested interest and wanted to create a place for themselves in the business post demonetisation.

Defaults in the first three months after demonetisation jumped sharply. According to MFIN, in January-March 2017 quarter, loans overdue by 30 days or more had jumped sharply from 0.33 per cent a year ago to 10.8 per cent. In the October-December 2016 quarter, loans overdue by 30 days or more jumped 7.52 per cent from 0.27 per cent a year ago. Even after eight months after demonetisation, the impact on default rate remained quite high with default rates at 7.5 per cent against 0.32 per cent a year ago.

Default rates have varied from region to region. However, according to Ratna Vishwanathan, the poorer geographies, where delinquencies should have been high actually saw healthy recoveries while geographies which are relatively prosperous like Western UP and Vidarbha (Maharashtra), rate of default were high.

However, she says there has been improvement after January. Recoveries for loans given after January have been at 90-95 per cent.

"Post-UP elections, after clarity emerged on loan waiver, recoveries in Western UP have improved from 25 per cent to 75-80 per cent. However, in Vidarbha region, there are certain areas where delinquency rates are still as high as 94-95 per cent," says Ratna.

Jugal Kataria, chief financial officer, Satin Creditcare Network Limited, shares similar views. "In the short-term, demonetisation was negative for the microfinance sector because of the its dependence on cash. With no immediate alternative to cash being available for the bottom of the pyramid, the collections by MFIs were adversely impacted. However, today the situation has come back to pre-demonetization levels," he says.

However, demonetisation has a positive impact as far as push to financial inclusion is concerned. According to Abhishek Pandit, director, business services, AISECT, a State Bank of India (SBI) business correspondent, they opened 6.1 million accounts in the past one years, and average balance of customers increased 80 per cent from Rs 480 crore pre-demonetisation to Rs 884 crores now.

One of the goals of demonetisation was to give a fillip to digital payments, but the MFI sector and financial inclusion firms have not made much of a headway in this regard even after demonetisation. "One would expect the daily average transaction (which happens predominantly in cash) to reduce, this, however, has not happened and the transactions continue to be steady in cash," says Abhishek Pandit of AISECT.

He explains that most of the customers in the financial inclusion ecosystem are low wage earners and hence have a high dependency on cash. They have not yet adopted either online or electronic transaction formats, especially since most of them get their earnings in cash and hence are compelled to work with cash. Ratna Vishwanathan of MFIN says cost (of digitisation) is a big stumbling block for MFIs in adopting digital means. "The margin at which MFIs are working is 10 per cent. Some 8-8.5 per cent goes towards operational cost. What is left is 1.5-2 per cent. How can you expect these firms to spend on digitisation," she says.

However, efforts are being made for implementing digitisation with limited success. As Satin Creditcare says the effect of digitisation is increasing each day. "Having started a pilot on cashless disbursement in first quarter of the current financial year, today about 15-20 per cent of our disbursements are in cashless mode and this proportion is only going to increase going forward," says Jugal Kataria, Chief Financial Officer, Satin Creditcare Network Limited