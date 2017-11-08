Demonetisation: Deposits worth Rs 395 crore after note ban under CBI scanner

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating 77 cases involving Rs 395 crore related to depositing of demonetised currencies in banks, post-offices, railways, insurance companies etc.

The investigating agency said in a statement today that it has arrested 21 public servants and 26 private persons out of 307 accused (including public servants & private persons) found to be involved in these cases. Chargesheet has been filed in 12 cases and regular department action has also been recommended in a few cases.

It has claimed that demonetized and new currency worth crores of rupees and large number of incriminating documents have been recovered so far.

The agency has acted on more than 500 references received from general public and other agencies. It has also conducted joint surprise checks on banks and others.

