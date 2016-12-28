Demonetisation: What could change after December 30

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 50-day demonetisation deadline draws to a close, there are quite a few things that still remain the same. With cabinet on Wednesday penalising holding of scrapped currency notes, here's what could change in the days ahead.



ATMs

Though the queues outside ATMs seem to be getting shorter every day, those long serpentine queues may come back once you ring in the new year. Expect people to queue up outside ATMs as they scramble for cash to pay their domestic helps, housemaids, etc.

Note-ban Windfall

According to a TOI report 90% or Rs 14 lakh crore of the scrapped currency has come back to the system. The government had estimated that around Rs 3 lakh crore of the scrapped Rs 14.93 lakh crore won't come back to the system. This could have led to a windfall for the RBI and the government could have used that money for public spending. With the absence of any economic dividend from this whole exercise, the government may cut down public spending on various schemes.



Budget Expectations

There have been several reports suggesting that tax slab is likely to be increased from a minimum of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum to Rs 4 lakh. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier said that India now needs to move to a lower level of taxation to be globally competitive. With crucial state elections just around the corner, the government is likely to meet the expectations of taxpayers in the upcoming budget.

Benami Properties

Only recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the government will soon operationalise a strong law to effectively deal with 'benami' properties and this was just the beginning. Holding real estate in someone else's name has long been a practice of people trying to hide their illicit wealth. In the next few months, the government may unveil some more big-bang measures to carry forward its fight against corruption.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

Under PMGKY, the tax amnesty scheme for black money hoarders, the Income Tax department issued a notification on December 2 saying that the deadline to pay all penalties, cess and surcharges in old currency notes is December 30. Even though the scheme is open upto 31st March 2017, the effective date by which you can disclose your unaccounted money and be able to pay 49.90% penalty using the old currency notes is only December 30.