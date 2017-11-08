Digital Domain opens visual effects studio in Hyderabad

Digital Domain, that calls itself "one of the largest and most innovative providers of visual effects and immersive experiences," announced the official opening of a studio location in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking to Business Today, Amit Chopra, COO, Digital Domain, said while it currently has 200 people, the 42,000 square foot facility has the capacity to house 500 of them and hopes to get there by mid of 2018. He says, the company would be making between 3 million dollar to 5 million dollar investment during this period. The company is today spread across 10 locations globally, of which five, including the one in India, are production facilities. The other four are Beijing, Shanghai, Vancouver and Los Angeles. A media release shared by the company on the occasion, says: "India is the latest in a string of new locations for Digital Domain, including recent openings in Beijing and Hong Kong earlier this year. Hyderabad marks the tenth location for the global studio."

It also says that Sudhir Reddy has been "appointed as head of Digital Studio." And that "prior to leading the Digital Domain India location, Reddy worked closely with our North American teams as an extension of his leadership role at Reliance MediaWorks. He brings close to 20 years of industry experience across creative, production and managerial roles."

On the India attraction, Chopra has been quoted as saying: "India is, and will continue to be, an integral part of Digital Domain's global expansion plans, as we foresee the region to be a leading consumer of premium content." Also, he adds: "the escalating demand for premium film and digital experiences in India combined with a highly skilled local talent pool and Digital Domain's prowess in the visual effects and the interactive content space will prove unstoppable."

On Digital Domain, the note says, it "the company is a pioneer in many fields, including visual effects, live streaming landmark events in 360 degree virtual reality, building situational awareness applications, creating "virtual humans" for use in films and live events, and developing interactive content. Its ground-breaking visual effects appear in films such as "Titanic," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and recent blockbusters "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Beauty and the Beast."