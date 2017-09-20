Diwali celebrations begin for Railway employees! Modi cabinet approves productivity linked bonus

The Union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government today made an important announcement for the employees of the Indian Railways ahead of the upcoming festive season. The cabinet approved Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wages to the employees.

Over 12 lakh non-gazetted railway employees are expected to reap the benefits from the government's bonus scheme. And to add cherry on the cake for the railway employees, the bonus money will be paid to the employees before the festivals of Dussehra and Durga Puja begin later this month.

By giving out the bonus, the government aims to motivate Railway employees and improve their productivity. "The payment of PLB would serve as an incentive, and result in motivating a large number of Railway employees, particularly those involved in execution and operations of railways, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for Railway customers," a press statement said.

"Indian Railways operates on the principle of maximum public welfare, and in this context, this bonus payment will help in improving accountability and efficiency in railways operations," it further added.

The government will end up spending an estimated Rs 2,245.45 crores on the scheme. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB is Rs. 7,000/- p.m. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs. 17,951 for 78 days.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of railways has approved early salary to all the employees of Metro Railway, Kolkata on account of the Durga Puja festival which begins in the last week of September. The salary to the Metro Railway employees will now be paid on 22nd of September instead of 30th of September.