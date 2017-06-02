Donald Trump pulls US out of Paris climate accord 2015: Here's how global leaders responded

US President Donald Trump on Thursday withdrew from the historic Paris climate agreement saying the deal was 'poorly' negotiated and signed out of 'desperation'. Paris agreement was signed in 2015 to fight rising global temperature by cutting down carbon emission.

The United States under this accord had pledged to cut greenhouse emissions 26 to 28 per cent by 2025 and agreed to pay 3 billion dollar in aid for other poor and developing countries by 2020.

However, President Trump feels that the Paris accord is 'unfair' and this would put the United States to a very big 'economic disadvantage'.

Moments after Trump announced his decision, several global leaders came out in support of landmark Paris accord and commit to protect the planet 'with or without America'.

Donald Trump, however, said that his administration would renegotiate either to re-enter the Paris accord or to have a new agreement "on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers."

To which, France President Emmanuel Macronsaid: "We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord. There is no way."

BERLIN (AP) _ France, Germany, Italy issue joint statement saying Paris climate accord can't be renegotiated. â Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) June 1, 2017

Former US President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama expressed regret over Trump's decision and told the New York Times: "The nations that remain in the Paris agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created. Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I'm confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we've got."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was disappointed over President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord and said: "The decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change is a major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote international security." "The Secretary-General remains confident that all other parties to the Paris agreement will continue to demonstrate vision and leadership, along with very many cities, states and businesses in the United States and around the world by working for the low-carbon, resilient economic growth that will create quality jobs and markets for 21st century economic prosperity," the statement by the UN Chief said.

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron called Trump's decision not to honor the Paris agreement a 'mistake' and ruled out of any renegotiation. "I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord. There is no way," Macron said. "France believes in you (the US), the world believes in you, but don't be mistaken on climate; there is no plan B because there is no planet B," Macron further said.

Statement on the US' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreements. #parisagreementhttps://t.co/T4XOjWZW0Q â Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 1, 2017

Macron was not done yet, he also replied to Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan by saying 'Make the Planet Great Again!'

"France will put forward a concrete action plan to increase its attractiveness for researchers and companies in the ecological transition sector and will take initiatives notably in Europe and Africa on this subject," Macron added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau said he was 'deeply disappointed'. Tweeting about it, he said: "We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement."

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. â Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

In a tweeter request, Paolo Gentiloni said his country should not retreat from its actions on climate. "Let's not go backwards from the Paris Agreement," he said on Twitter. "Italy is committed to reducing (carbon) emissions, to renewable energy, sustainable development."

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel

Charles Michel termed Trump's decision as a 'brutal act'. He said: "Leadership means fighting climate change together. Not forsaking commitment."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Chancellor Merkel expressed "regret" at Trump's decision, and called for a continuation of "climate policies which preserve our world."