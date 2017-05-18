Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave passes away, PM Narendra Modi calls it big personal loss

Environment Minister and member of Rajya Sabha Anil Madhav Dave passed away in Delhi today.



The 60-year-old was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh since August 2009.

Dave passed away at his official residence in the national capital.

Born in Barnagar, Ujjain, Dave had been member of the Rajya Sabha since August 2009. He was re-elected to the Upper House in June, 2016.

"Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss," the prime minister added.

Dave was a member of various committees in Parliament and was also in the Parliamentary Forum on Global Warming and Climate Change.

Anil Madhav Dave was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) independent charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Modi government on July 5, 2016.