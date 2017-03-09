Exit Poll results: Survey predicts BJP's landslide victory in UP,Goa and Uttarakhand

The Exit Poll for the Assembly Elections are out today giving an indication on the possible results in the five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa. According to the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, Congress is expected to dominate in Punjab, while BJP is set to emerge victorious in Uttarakhand. The survey predicts Congress to win in Punjab with 62 to 71 seats out of 117 seats. In Uttarakhand, the BJP is seen winning 46-53 seats and holding 43 percent of the vote share.

(India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll is a representative sample across all demographies and geographies)

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS EXIT POLL LIVE UPDATES

20:00 IST: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said to BBC, "Samajwadi Party is open to joining hands with arch-rival Mayawati if no party gets a majority".





UP Exit Poll LIVE: BJP predicted to come back to power with a massive majority

19:53 IST: India Today-My Axis India Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll: Phase 3 (69 seats) - BJP 39 | SP + Congress 15 | BSP 8 | Others 0 | Tough fight on 7 seats

#ExitPoll2017

#ExitPoll2017 We will get a clear majority as lower and middle class are fed up with SP, BSP: Rita Joshi

Live -https://t.co/4fqxBVUizLpic.twitter.com/nypWap43gq â India Today (@IndiaToday) March 9, 2017

19:40 IST : Predictions for Bundelkhand Phase 4

: Predictions for Bundelkhand Phase 4 BJP is seen winning 37 seats.

19:40 IST: For Phase 5 in Uttar Pradesh, BJP is seen winning 26 seats out of 52.

19:34 IST: Not averse to forming the government with BSP: Akhilesh Yadav to BBC.

19:33 IST: In areas where votes were cast during Phase 2, BJP is expected to win around 21 seats. In Awadh, where voting was held in Phase 3, BJP is expected to win 39 seats whereas SP-Congress alliance is seen winning just 15 seats in Samajwadi party stronghold.

19:18 IST: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll prediction for UP: In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is seen winning 50 out of 70 seats in areas where votes were cast during Phase 1. In areas where votes were cast during Phase 2, BJP is expected to win around 21 seats.



18:57 IST: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll for Manipur predicts BJP doing well in Manipur with 16 to 22 seats for the first time. In 2012, Congress won 42 seats in Manipur. Congress is expected to take 30 to 36 states this time.



18:46 IST: ABP News Exit Poll: BJP emerges as single largest party in Uttar Pradesh. BJP 164-176 seats; Samajwadi+Congress 156-169 seats; BSP 60-72 seats

18:45 IST: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll on Goa: AAP at best may manage 2 seats. Exit poll gives clear edge to BJP in Goa with 21 seats. Congress likely to win 9 to 13 seats

18:42 IST: Congress to lose power in Uttarakhand, predicts NewsX-MRC.

18:35 IST: C-Voter Exit Poll: Aam Aadmi Party seen winning no seats in Goa.

18:35 IST: C-Voter Exit Poll: Congress seen winning 09 seats in Goa.

Here's what political scientist Sandeep Shashtri has to say about India Today-Axis exit poll on Goa. #ExitPoll2017

18:35 IST: C-Voter Exit Poll: BJP seen winning 24 seats in Goa.

18:33 IST: GOA Exit Polls

GOA Exit Polls BJP 35% vote share



Congress 32% vote share

According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, BJP is expected to win around 18-22 seats in Goa, whereas Congress is seen keeping the seats it won in 2012. The poll predicted AAP to win 0-2 votes.

#ExitPoll2017



#ExitPoll2017 Which party is set to form the govt in Goa? Watch India Today-Axis exit poll

18:28 IST: C-Voter Exit Poll: BJP seen winning 29-35 seats in Uttarakhand.

18:28 IST: C-Voter Exit Poll: Congress seen winning 29-35 seats in Uttarakhand.

India Today Axis-My India Exit Poll: In Punjab, Congress leads, AAP close second #ExitPolls2017

18:18 IST: C-Voter Exit Poll: Congress seen winning 17-23 seats in Manipur. BJP seen winning 25-31 seats in Manipur.

18:08 IST : Uttrakhand predictions:

: Uttrakhand predictions: BJP: 43% vote share

Congress: 34% vote share

BJP: 46-53

Congress: 12-21

It is the whole Congress party that has worked hard in Punjab: Pratap Singh Bajwa #ExitPoll2017





17:48 IST :India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predicts Congress to emerge as the winner in Punjab with 62 to 71 seats.



:India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predicts Congress to emerge as the winner in Punjab with 62 to 71 seats. Congress: 62-71SAD



BJP: 4-7

AAP: 42-51

On air 5 pm to 10 pm : join us with #EXITPoll2017 on India Today. Will also be on Facebook live with analysis of all states, incl Manipur! - Rajdeep Sardesai

17:48 IST: According to polls, the rural vote in Punjab has gone to AAP. Urban and BJP voters have voted for Congress party.



17:41 IST: Not even a single pollster in 2012 said that BJP will win Punjab. But BJP came to power, says Raghav Chadha

We are winning more than 82 seats in Punjab, says Raghav Chadha. #ExitPoll2017





17:41 IST: I am ready to apologise if I get this exit poll wrong, says Pradeep Gupta





17:36 IST: Akali-BJP vote share in Punjab seen dropping to just 17%, according to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll





17:36 IST: According to these numbers, AAP is stabilized in the level it was in 2014, says Surjit Bhalla





17:35 IST: Congress party is expected to win more than 60 seats, according to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll





17:30 IST: Ravidas Mehrotra of Samajwadi Party claimed of forming the government without Congress' support. He said, "We could have formed government alone. At many places Congress tried to defeat Samajawdi Party candidates, even if it meant victory for BJP.

17:25 IST: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll brings you the most conclusive and detailed predictions.

AAP has got large number of rural votes in Malwa region of Punjab: Prof. Dipankar Gupta #ExitPoll2017

17:20 IST: With Samajwadi Party scion Akhilesh Yadav's notable performance as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, it is likely going to be toughly fought contest between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. But, analysts have generally been wary of completely dismissing Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party or the Rashtriya Lok Dal. Here's how the different sides in the political battleground stand ahead of the results on 11 March

17:15 IST: BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party has banked on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party did not want to take any risk by announcing a CM candidate, who, it felt, may not be favorable for a cross-section of voters in Uttar Pradesh. Given the role of castes in a state like UP, there are very few candidates who can appeal to cross-section of voters (upper caste, OBCs and Dalit). However, the party pushed PM Modi's development agenda to win the election.

17:10 IST : After facing its worst debacle in Bihar, the BJP changed its focus and decided to offer positive solutions to local issues. It also started to balance the religious and caste factors, according to reports. And we saw the change in BJP's campaign approach during Assam elections first. The party, rather than running against regional sentiment - exemplified by the NDA slogan "Badaliye sarkar, badaliye Bihar" - aligned itself with regional forces to focus on regional issues. Prime Minister in UP elections largely focused on roads, electricity and employment during month long campaign in UP. He prefered to stay away from controversial subjects - barring 'Kabristan' statement - and did not even talk about Ram Temple.

17:00 IST: Samajwadi Party: Incumbent Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has showcased his achievements during his five years in power. The economic output of the state has grown at a fast clip. Its gross domestic product of has risen almost 3 percentage points between 2012/13 and 2015/16, from 4.3 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

The exit polls to be out today evening will give an indication of who is likely to emerge victorious in the UP elections 2017

It would not be far-fetched to look at the polls as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies in recent months, especially demonetisation.



