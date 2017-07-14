Explosive powder found in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, CM Yogi Adityanath calls for emergency high-level meet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a high-level meeting after the suspicious white powder found in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on July 12.

The white powder has been identified as Pentaerythritol tetranitrate, a highly explosive organic compound. Weighing around 60 gm, the packet was reportedly found under the seat of Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pandey.

Additional security forces have been deployed on the Assembly premises. The Assembly session began this week in which the Adityanath-led BJP government presented its first budget.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a high-level emergency meeting on Friday and CCTV footage of the Assembly is being looked into.





The Samajwadi Party has demanded an "immediate inquiry". "It should be checked how the explosive powder reached the Assembly. If the Vidhan Sabha is not safe, then you can imagine the safety situation of the rest of Uttar Pradesh," said SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary.