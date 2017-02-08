Facebook shareholders want to unfriend Mark Zuckerberg?

Some Facebook shareholders seem to be unhappy with Mark Zuckerberg as the chair of the board. They have put out a proposal to appoint an independent chairperson who will be better able to "oversee the executives of the company, improve corporate governance, and set a more accountable, pro-shareholder agenda."

A report from Venture Beat claims that a group of the company's shareholders have made the proposal through SumOfUs, an online consumer watchdog which believes in keeping major corporations in line with social and global causes such as climate change, workers' rights, discrimination, human rights, corruption, and corporate power grab.

These shareholders reportedly believe that replacing Zuckerberg will reinstate shareholder value by providing a dedicated chairperson who will keep a check on the balance of power between the CEO and the board. SumOfUs believes that having a single person managing both roles will be putting in a lot of resources behind the objectives of a single person, which they are worried will decrease the company's value for the shareholder.

So far, there has been no official statement released by Facebook but this issue is likely to surface when the company files a proxy filing in April which is a standard practice with shareholder proposals.