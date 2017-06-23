Fancy a cool car number? Someone just bought 0001 for Rs 16 lakhs

Many will fancy owning a car with number plates which read 0001 or 0007, but it's not always possible for this wish to come true. Those who really believe in numerology, are even willing to shell out extra to get car numbers that stand out. And, the Delhi government probably feels it is a good proposition to tap on. No wonder they have an e-auction to sell car numbers that perhaps sound cool to those who are interested.

The result - the Delhi government earned Rs 16 lakh by giving away the digits 0001, which is considered a VIP vehicle registration number. With red and blue beacons a part of bygone days, there's definitely more interest in these special-sounding numbers among the rich and the powerful. But it was not an individual who was able to take home the 0001 number. A hospitality company - Palm Land Hospitality Pvt. Ltd - bid Rs 16 lakh to get the number, which made the other 29 bidders relent. The starting bid for 0001 was fixed at Rs 5 lakhs.

"Most buyers are companies...Only nine 0001 numbers have been bought by individuals since 2014," the DNA quoted Special Commissioner (Transport) KK Dahiya as saying.

In fact, Rs 16 lakh is the highest bid for 0001 number plate in Delhi in the past three years, those who are familiar with the e-auction say. "This was the highest bid in three years for the premium number. There is a spurt in the number of bidders after the red and blue beacon ban set in earlier this year," Dahiya said.

The previous highest bid for 0001 number plate was Rs 14 lakh made by a sugar company in 2014. If we are talking about special numbers, there's no way we can miss Jame Bond's iconic 0007. While there was no fresh highest bid on this, the number had fetched Rs 10.40 lakh in February in 2015. Other number plates such as 0009 in September 2014 was sold for Rs 8.5 lakh in 2015.

