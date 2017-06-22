First time in India: This Bengaluru-based startup will deliver diesel at your doorstep

Running out of fuel and have no time to go to a petrol pump? Well, in case you are in Bengaluru, this won't be a problem anymore. A city-based startup has come up with a unique idea of delivering the diesel at customers' doorstep.

Bengaluru's Mypetrolpump, a one-year-old startup by an IIT-Dhanbad alumnus Ashish Kumar Gupta, has become country's first firm to deliver diesel at the doorsteps, reported the Times of India.

The TOI report said that on June 15 the firm has conducted a soft launch with three delivery vehicles -each with a capacity of 950 litres.

The report futher added that Mypetrolpump has already delivered more than 5,000 litres of diesel. As for the prices are concerned, diesel is being delivered at the day's running price with a fixed delivery charge.

The one-time delivery charge is Rs 99 for up to 100 litres of diesel. A user can order the fuel through Mypetrolpump app or by makin a direct call to the firm.

Earlier, in April, the Oil Ministry had in a series of tweets stated that home delivery of petrol and diesel could be made possible.

"Options being explored where petro products may be door delivered to consumers on pre-booking," the ministry then tweeted.





In another tweet, the ministry said home delivery of fuel "would help consumers avoid spending excessive time and long queues at fuel stations."

"About 3.5 cr people come to fuel stations every day; Rs 2500 cr worth of transactions every year," it said in another tweet.

India consumed 23.8 million tons of petrol and 76 million tons of diesel in 2016-17 fiscal. This was higher than 21.8 million tons of petrol and 74.6 million tons of diesel consumed in the previous 2015-16 financial year.



