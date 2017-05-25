Flat owners to pay 2.5% more taxes on maintenance charges after GST

With government bent on rolling out the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Act from July 1, apartment owners should be ready to pay 2.5 per cent more tax on maintenance charges. Flat owners who pay Rs 5,000 every month as maintenance charges, excluding property tax, stamp duty and utilities charges, will have to pay GST on the increased tax rates .

As of now, tax levied is levied at 15.55 per cent on maintenance charges, which will be replaced with 18 per cent after GST is implemented. The break-up of the incumbent tax rate is 15 per cent service tax, 0.5 per cent Swachh Bharat cess, and 0.05 per cent non-agriculture tax. On the other hand, where the old tax rates were levied once in an annum, GST will have to be filed at least thrice in a month, according to a report by the Economic Times.



ALSO READ: Will the new GST rates make Patanjali products become more expensive?

Housing societies with an annual corpus of Rs two lakhs, again excluding property tax, stamp duty and water and electricity charges, will also have to pay taxes according to the new tax rates at 18 per cent. The report stated that the new tax rate according to GST is bound to affect the corpuses of the housing societies, members believe.

Moreover, taxes paid on building material purchased for repair, renovation or maintenance or the society's premises will be deducted out of the overall tax paid under GST. A credit will have to be claimed after filing GST.

Also watch:



